EXCLUSIVE: Army-Navy Football Rivalry: What It Means For David Pollack and America

This Saturday marks the official end of the college football regular season, which means that Army and Navy are set to take each other on in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
Smoke Room Editor in Chief David Hookstead traveled to Philadelphia to interview several prominent ESPN personalities about the matchup and the college football season as a whole. During his trip, Hookstead visited the set of ESPN’s College Gameday, and interviewed network stars, including David Pollack and Rece Davis.
Watch what they had to say, and follow Hookstead’s adventures in the video below.
