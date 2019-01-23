This Smoke Room Reporter Cheated Death: Here’s What Happened

The nation nearly suffered a gigantic loss last week when The Smoke Room’s Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead nearly died after a ferocious battle with some black ice.

In the words of The Smoke Room’s fearless leader, “I saw my entire life flash before my eyes today.”

Thankfully for us and for the entire nation, Hookstead bounced back like a champ and survived a scary fall. Not only did he survive, but the second he got off that ice, he headed straight to work. (RELATED: My Life Flashed Before My Eyes Today. Here’s What Happened)

Will Davis takes the time to interview Hookstead in the latest edition of “The Smoke Show.”

