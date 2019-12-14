EXCLUSIVE: Rece Davis Breaks Down Army-Navy Game

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis sat down with the Daily Caller to break down Saturday’s game between Army and Navy.

Davis was interviewed by Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead, and gave his thoughts on one of college football’s most storied rivalries. More than any other sport in the world, college football is defined by its rivalries. In this exclusive interview, Davis explains what makes this one so special and gives some insight into Saturday’s game.

Watch what Davis has to say in the video below and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section.

