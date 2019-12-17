Victoria’s Secret Model Chanel Iman Welcomes Baby Number 2

Supermodel Chanel Iman and husband Sterling Shepard have announced the arrival of their second child, a little girl named Cassie Snow.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model could not have looked happier as she posed for the snap with her husband, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, and her two kids, after giving birth on Tuesday, according to People Magazine.

“Our Christmas gift came, early Cassie Snow Shepard 12-17-19,” Iman captioned her sweet post on Instagram, along with a photo of the new family of four. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

It comes after the lingerie model announced earlier this year that the happy couple were expecting again, just about one year after they welcomed the arrival of their first child, one-year-old daughter Cali Clay, back in August 2018. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

In an interview in November 2018, Chanel shared that she wanted to wait a bit before having another child.

“I have to wait at least a year,” the supermodel explained in an earlier interview with the outlet. “I want to enjoy Cali, give Cali her time, and then, you know — ”

“Enjoy this baby,” Shepard added, before she chimed back in, “It wouldn’t be a bad thing if we had two though.”

The model and player with the National Football League made headlines last year when reports surfaced that the two had tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in March 2018.