Nurses Dress Newborn Babies As Baby Yoda: ‘Out Of This World Christmas’

Nurses at a Pennsylvania hospital dressed up newborn babies as Baby Yoda to celebrate an “out of this world Christmas.”
Nurse Caitlin Pechin, who works at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, knit Santa hats with green ears designed to look like Star Wars character Baby Yoda.
“I made Santa hats with green ears to represent an alien, out of this world Christmas,” Pechin said, according to Yahoo News. “Everyone really likes the theme.”
Magee-Womens Hospital posted photos of the babies on its Facebook page. The babies are wearing outfits that say “Cute Am I” and “Merry I Must Be.”
“It’s a holiday tradition here at Magee, dressing up our babies in the nursery in festive attire,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post. “This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute!” (RELATED: A Pro-Abortion Group’s Holiday Party Favors Say ‘Abortions Are Magical’)
“Literal baby yodas,” one Facebook user commented on the photos.
“My heart can’t take it,” another commented.
Chief Nursing Officer Patty Genday said the multitude of attention the babies and their parents have received is why the hospital loves dressing them up.
“We love celebrating the birth of our babies with their families and it’s just wonderful to see our parents look at their babies in these adorable little outfits and share them with everyone,” she said. “It’s just a great experience for them.”
WATCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FGtRo1Bv0E
