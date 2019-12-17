Kiara Mia Discusses Jimmy Garoppolo’s Success, Says She Saw It Coming

Porn star Kiara Mia isn’t surprised at all that Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are dominating.

Mia sent shockwaves through the sports world when her and the star quarterback went on a date. She’s always been confident he’d dominate. After sitting out most of 2018 with an injury, she’s happy to see him at the top of her game. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“I told you he would,” the porn legend told TMZ Sports when discussing Jimmy G’s success and the 49ers great season. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can watch her full comments below.

That Kiara Mia/Jimmy G date will forever be one of my favorite sports storylines of the past few years. The number of people who treated it like a huge deal was outrageous.

He’s a star NFL player and she’s a porn star. Get over it. It’s really not a big deal at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiara Mia Love Coach (@theonlykiaramia) on Dec 10, 2019 at 9:00am PST

People were honestly questioning whether or not he was fit to be a starting quarterback after that incident. What a joke.

The dude is out here tearing it up. If he dabbles with porn stars, it really doesn’t matter as long as he wins.

Welcome to life as a rich athlete, folks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Aug 12, 2019 at 4:36pm PDT

Now, if the 49ers actually pull off winning the Super Bowl, then I really won’t be able to get her take. I hope she continues to milk this story and his success for all that it’s worth.