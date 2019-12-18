Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Reaches Number 1 Spot For The First Time

Mariah Carey has reached a huge milestone after her popular “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It only took 25 years after the 49-year-old singer first released the catchy Christmas tune, but the “Glitter” star doesn’t care and only had words of praise after her fun song hit number one Tuesday, marking her 19th number one single during her career. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“Never have I ever dreamt this would become my 19th #1 song,” Carey captioned her sweet post on Instagram. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 17, 2019 at 5:16pm PST

“I’m so grateful to everyone who supported this song and especially my amazing fans,” she added. “Thank you for ‘making my wish come true’ early!”

Originally released on Carey’s Christmas album in 1994, the song was co-written by Mariah and Walter Afanasieff, per the New Yorker magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

The singer explained the idea behind the song in the Amazon mini-documentary titled, “Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.'”

“I was trying to do my own version of [Spector’s] ‘wall of sound’—those background vocal parts that become almost the lead,” Carey explained.

Last year, the “Precious” star made headlines when her lyrical Christmas tune became the biggest holiday hit in 60 years going from No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list to No. 6, with many believing it was going to just keep climbing.

And the year before, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit the top 10 for the first time since its debut in 1994, coming in at No. 9.

Congratulations!