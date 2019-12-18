Will Hurd Warns Democrats Setting ‘Dangerous Precedent’ With ‘Weaponized’ Impeachment

Republican Texas Rep. Will Hurd warned Wednesday that Democrats are setting a “dangerous precedent” in their push to impeach the president.

Hurd, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said on the House floor that Democrats lack sufficient evidence to impeach the president and have turned impeachment into a “weaponized political tool.”

Hurd said Trump was guilty of “bungling foreign policy decisions,” but added that “we have not heard evidence beyond a reasonable doubt of bribery or extortion. Allegations of these two crimes aren’t even mentioned in the articles of impeachment being debated today.”

“But today, we have seen a rushed process divide our country. Today, accusations have been hurled at each other, questioning one another’s integrity. Today, a dangerous precedent will be set: impeachment becoming a weaponized political tool,” he added. (RELATED: Democrats Already Delegitimizing Senate Impeachment Trial)

“We know how this partisan process will end this evening, but what happens tomorrow? Can this chamber put down our swords and get back to work for the American people?”

