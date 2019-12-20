The 9 Most Interesting Moments From The 6th Democratic Debate

The 6th Democratic debate took place Thursday at Loyola Marymount University in California with just seven candidates taking the stage this time.

There were several interesting moments of the evening – most notably the heat that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg received from Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The attacks from the two female candidates on stage is likely due to the fact that Buttigieg is leading the polls in Iowa – a state where Klobuchar is notably not resonating with the voters. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Rips Into Media Over Impeachment Coverage)

Klobuchar has made sympathizing with moderate voters in the “flyover country” a pivotal part of her campaign, saying in a tweet, “The Heartland isn’t flyover country to me — it’s my home. I’ve won every race, every place, every time, and I have what it takes to take on Donald Trump in the Heartland and across the country.”

Tune in to see what the nine most interesting moments of the night were.