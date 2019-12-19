Here Are The Must-Watch Moments From Thursday Night’s Democratic Debate

The sixth Democratic primary debate took place Thursday night and provided another opportunity for the candidates to clash on the issues and their approach to defeating President Donald Trump.

The debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, featured a few fireworks as the presidential hopefuls on stage went after each other for their views on impeachment, campaign finance, race and more.

We’ve compiled the must-watch moments from the debate.

WINE CAVES

Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s quiet feud over their campaign finance strategies boiled to the surface on Thursday night. Warren jabbed Buttigieg for hosting a fundraiser in a “wine cave” where billionaire guests were served $900 bottles of wine. (RELATED: Buttigieg Releases New Bundling Program, Offers Access To Advisors, Exclusive Briefings With Candidate)

Buttigieg immediately quipped back, “You know, according to Forbes magazine, I’m literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or a billionaire. So–this is important, this is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.”

He added, “Senator, your net worth is 100 times mine.”

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar chimed in that she has never been to a wine cave.

The moment launched a fight amongst the candidates about whether or not it is proper to accept donations from the billionaire donor class.

WATCH:

‘THIS QUESTION IS ABOUT RACE’

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ history on race issues came back to haunt him when he was chided by a debate moderator for seemingly avoiding a question about people of color running for president. Sanders notoriously faced protests during the 2016 campaign over his alleged lack of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Storms In, Takes Over Bernie Sanders Event In Seattle)

PBS broadcast journalist Amna Nawaz asked Sanders why there was only one person of color on the debate stage, and he attempted to redirect the question to talk about climate change. (RELATED: Debate Moderator Redirects White Candidate)

“Senator, with all due respect, this question is about race,” Nawaz said to cheers from the audience.

WATCH:

Sanders stumbled again later when he attempted to make a joke about being white that didn’t seem to land with the crowd.

“You are the oldest candidate on stage this evening,” Politico’s Tim Alberta pointed out to Sanders.

“And I’m white as well!” Sanders yelled in response.

WATCH:

IMPEACHMENT OBSESSION

Businessman Andrew Yang put the media and his fellow Democrats out to pasture when he scolded them for being too focused on impeaching Trump as opposed to the issues that speak to the American people. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Rips Into Media Over Impeachment Coverage)

“The media networks didn’t do us any favors by missing a reason why Donald Trump became our president in the first place,” Yang said during Thursday’s debate. “If you turn on cable network news today, you would think he’s our president because of some combination of Russia, racism, Facebook, Hillary Clinton and emails all mixed together.”

Yang’s response was a serious break from his fellow candidates, who all spoke of impeaching Trump as one of the most important tasks completed by Congress.

WATCH:

BIDEN SACRIFICES BLUE COLLAR JOBS

Former Vice President Joe Biden agreed to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue collar jobs in the oil and gas industry in an effort to fight climate change. Biden claimed that those individuals could transition to jobs in the renewable energy sector. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas)

“The answer is yes, because the opportunity, the opportunity for those workers to transition to high paying jobs, as Tom [Steyer] said, is real,” Biden said when asked if he would sacrifice jobs to fight climate change.

WATCH:

A similar promise became one of the biggest gaffes in Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and caused her major problems in the Midwest and union country.

‘PUT YOUR HAND DOWN’

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders went to the mat over their respective health care plans, with Biden trashing Sanders’ medicare-for-all plan as too expensive, and Sanders’ painting Biden’s plan as ineffective.

The testy exchange started out when Sanders held his hand up as Biden spoke about his own health care plan.

“Put your hand down for a second, Bernie, okay?” Biden asserted.

Sanders played off the jab, joking that he was just “saying hello” to Biden, however the moment escalated into a full-on debate over the Democratic Party’s direction on the health care issue.

WATCH:

PLEASE CLAP

Andrew Yang clapped his hands at a confused debate moderator after she seemingly confused him with businessman Tom Steyer. Judy Woodruff repeatedly addressed Steyer as Yang, eventually realizing her mistake after Yang clapped his hands several times and said, “I’m over here.”

WATCH: