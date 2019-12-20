‘Riverdale’ Is The Worst TV Show Of 2019

It’s time to name to worst TV show of 2019, and there’s no doubt in my mind “Riverdale” takes home the award.

Despite the first season having so much potential, this show absolutely blows now. I gave up watching a long time ago, and I probably should have quit much sooner. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Has Become A Trash Show That Is Unwatchable)

You know when the CW hit was at its best? When it was about murdering people, sex and tons of twists. That all got thrown to the side as it became about weird cults, politics, family drama and so many other stupid plot points.

Can anybody explain to me how a show with a cast including Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart and a plot about murder and mystery turns out so bad?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on Oct 30, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

“Riverdale” should have been the easiest hit ever made. Instead, it’s absolute trash. Trash! The first season is likely going to be remembered as the best in the history of the show.

After that, it was all downhill. Two was still watchable, which damn sure can’t be said for where we’re at right now.

Congrats to everybody involved with “Riverdale.” You’re officially the worst show of the year, and possibly the worst decline I’ve ever seen in a show.

I guess we’ll just always look back and wonder what could have been if The CW didn’t royally botch the show. We’ll never know!