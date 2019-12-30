Podcast Scraps Candace Owens Because She Scares Trans People With Her Views On Childbirth

Monday is looking like an episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey as Conservative commentator Candace Owens got meangirled by a female podcaster who rescinded an invitation for Owens to come on her pod.

Her crime?

Owens tweeted that “only women can give birth.”

SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted “only women can give birth”. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel “unsafe”. My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD! pic.twitter.com/OTHcO0TEy4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2019

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a huge President Trump supporter, sprinted to Owens’s defense. “Radical political correctness makes me feel very safe,” he tweeted sarcastically in response to Owens’s news.

By the way, if you want more Matt Gaetz, he’s subbing for Fox News’ Sean Hannity‘s Monday radio show. His guests are Trumpland’s Steve Bannon and Corey Lewandowski.

Jameela Jamil, who has a campaign called “I Weigh,” which pushes radical inclusivity” so no one feels alone,” is the woman who gave Owens the cold shoulder. She’s a British actress, writer and model.

Weirdly, Jamil, who identifies as “she” or “her” preaches against the “cancel culture.” Her pinned tweet is an appearance on The Daily Show with host Trevor Noah in which she suggests that she’s not sure this kind of culture is working.

Except, apparently, when she employs it.

When it comes to the more flippant side of Cancel culture: We are turning it into a Twitter sport and I’m not sure it’s working for us or getting us anywhere.❤️ pic.twitter.com/37BNBFX1Wd — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) December 11, 2019

Owens sarcastically wrote Monday that she’s “on a hateful roll” after all this. (RELATED: ‘You Lying POS!!!’ Trump Jr. Puts Newsweek on Blast Over Candace Owens Tweet)

“Facts make people feel unsafe,” she tweeted.

She says she’s not crazy, no matter what the trans community thinks.

“I say all the time that I’ll never understand why the LGB community picked up the ‘T,’ she tweeted. “I’ve never met a gay or lesbian person who is delusional about biology. …They want everyone to be delusional and play pretend, or they accuse you of ‘hate.’ The closest person to me, my cousin, is a lesbian and Dave (who I tagged) was at my wedding with his husband. But I’m ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bc I say only women can give birth. Basically bc I’m not crazy.” (RELATED: Candace Owens Shuts Down Professor Over White Supremacy Accusation)

Owens reached out to Dave Rubin, who hosts The Rubin Report, to warn him about his birthing capabilities.

“Hey @RubinReport, just wanted to let you know that under no circumstances can you give birth. …Am I still allowed to come on your podcast later this year or has this statement made you feel unsafe?”

Breitbart News‘s Alana Mastrangelo cracked, “’Unsafe’ LOL wtaf.”

Owens is no stranger to political brawls.

In July, 2018, she and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk were surrounded by members of Antifa, a far-left protest group, while trying to eat breakfast in a Philadelphia coffee shop. The protesters blew whistles, screamed at the top of their lungs and yelled in their faces through a bullhorn.

“We just wanted chicken and waffles,” Owens said in an interview. “Next thing you know all hell broke out. … I was pretty angry, just irate that we couldn’t eat breakfast because we were conservatives.”