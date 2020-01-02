Exclusive: Rand Paul On The Most Wasteful Government Funded Projects Of 2019

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul lists off the some of the most absurd projects and studies paid for by the American Tax Payer in 2019.

In Paul’s 2019 Festivus edition of ‘The Waste Report‘, he uncovered $50 billion spent on frivolous things including a study that involved getting Zebrafish addicted to nicotine, teaching Serbians to how to make better cheese, and the Washington D.C. metro spending $500,000 on a ‘self-cleaning’ toilet, just to name a few. (RELATED: Exclusive: Rand Paul Unmasks The Big Lie Of Socialism.)

The Senator also is warning about the long-term fiscal dangers posed by the ever-growing national debt.

According to Paul’s report the federal government spent $255 billion for interest on our debt, which means every American would have to hand over around $800 this year alone just to pay for interest.

WATCH:

