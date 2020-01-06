Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt: ‘So Interesting’ That People Are Critical Of The ‘Intelligence Community’s Decisions’

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt remarked that it is “so interesting” that Americans are skeptical of President Donald Trump’s strike on Iranian Quds Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“It’s so interesting that people are critical of the president’s decisions, of our intelligence community’s decisions, our general’s decisions,” Earhardt said.

“They want detail,” co-host Steve Doocy said.

“Well, they can’t have it. Everything can’t be made public,” Earhardt remarked.

“We heard Pompeo over the weekend saying, everything that we have, the intelligence community has, he said I ran the CIA at one point, we can’t release everything. We can’t release all of our intelligence information. We’ll release as much as we can, but you just have to trust us basically.”

Trump’s drone strike on Soleimani this week has created a number of reactions, from celebration to worry over war with Iran.

The president warned Iran against retaliation over the weekend, tweeting, “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have … targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.” (RELATED: Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit ‘Very Fast And Very Hard’)

During a Friday briefing, a State Department official reportedly remarked, “Jesus, do we have to explain why we do these things?” over the killing of Soleimani.