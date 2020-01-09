Exclusive: Kimberly Guilfoyle Talks About Her Upbringing, Breaking Into TV News And Trump Campaign

Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign and Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend, sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for an exclusive interview about her upbringing, breaking into TV news, her role in the Trump re-election campaign and more.
Guilfoyle told the Caller that she’s a first-generation American born in California to a Puerto Rican mother and Irish immigrant father. (RELATED:GUILFOYLE: These Are The 5 Biggest Victories Trump Delivered Last Year.)
“They both met and fell in love in San Francisco and had me and my younger brother, but it really was the American dream story,” said Guilfoyle. “That’s why I’m so passionate about it and so passionate about my support for the president, because I understand it’s more than just an idea or the ground that we walk on, it’s something tangible that’s attainable to all those who want to achieve it.”
WATCH:
