‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Won’t Be On FX Until After The 2020 Election

FX’s show “American Crime Story: Impeachment” has hit a major delay.

The show was supposed to air before the 2020 presidential election, but that’s no longer the case. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production doesn’t start until March 21, and it likely won’t be done shooting until at least November. (RELATED: Clive Owen Will Star As Bill Clinton In FX’s New Season Of ‘American Crime Story’)

That means the show about Bill Clinton’s impeachment and the scandal surrounding Monica Lewinsky won’t air for awhile.

There is no set date at this current moment for when it’ll arrive on FX.

Well, this kind of sucks. I never saw season two of “American Crime Story,” but the initial season was absolutely lit with O.J. Simpson.

Cuba Gooding Jr. and everybody else involved with the initial run hit a home run.

If “Impeachment” is even 20% as good as the O.J. season, then we’re in for an incredible ride. After all, we all know that FX makes great content.

Look no further than “Justified” and “American Horror Story” for proof of that fact.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. Let’s all hope “Impeachment” is a great series whenever it comes out!