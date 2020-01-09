‘American Horror Story’ Renewed For 3 More Seasons On FX, Season 10 Will Premiere In 2020

“American Horror Story” will be remaining on TV for a long time after a huge renewal.

It was revealed at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that the show has been renewed for three more seasons, according to a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Episode ‘Rest In Pieces’ Is An Epic Bloodbath)

Season 10 is expected to arrive in 2020.

This is great news. Season nine of “AHS” was absolutely epic. It was the best season in several years. Since season three, I think it’s by far and away the best.

From the first episode through the last one, it was absolutely epic.

When “AHS” is at the top of its game, it’s an absolutely incredible series. The first three seasons were all chilling.

Unfortunately, the show lost its way for awhile as it progressed. Seasons four, five, seven and eight all left a hell of a lot to be desired.

None of them were close to the quality we’d come to expect. Six was okay, but still not what fans had come to know through the first three.

Let’s hope the upcoming three seasons are just as solid as season nine. If that’s the case, then we’re in for a very fun time.

I can’t wait to see what we get!