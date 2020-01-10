Jeffrey Epstein Updates? The Clinton Probe Died? WWIII? Get The Details In An Editors Live Chat

Happy Friday, Patriots!

Thanks for tuning in to this week’s Patriots Only live video chat with Daily Caller deputy editor J. Arthur Bloom, audience development manager Christian Datoc, and chief video director Richie McGinniss.

We’re wrapping up the first full work week of 2020, and holy cow, have we got a packed slate of news. What happened to the Clinton Probe? Are we going to end up in WIII? What do you make of the latest Jeffrey Epstein updates? The team will be taking questions on all of the above and whatever else you guys have for us!

Here are your instructions for how to join the chat. It’s ultra simple, no email required:

1. Click the “Vimeo” icon in the bottom right of the video window to enter the Live Q&A chatroom.

2. Once in the chatroom, the Q&A section will be visible to the right of the video window. Click “sign in as guest” and ask your questions there!

3. Our editors will display the best questions and answer them live!

