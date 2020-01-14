Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Movie She Turned Down That Makes Her Want To ‘Shoot’ Her ‘Toe Off’

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the movie role she still regrets turning down and it was “Unfaithful,” sharing that it makes her want to “shoot” her “toe off.”

"Yes. There was a movie called Unfaithful," the 50-year-old actress shared with Vanity Fair magazine for their cover story in a piece published Tuesday.

"And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn't all the way there," she added. "I should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn't."

Lopez continued, “Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that … I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do.”

According to IMDb, the 2002 film is about “A New York suburban couple’s marriage goes dangerously awry when the wife indulges in an adulterous fling.”

At one point in the article, the “Second Act” star talked about how her role as Ramona in “Hustlers” came to her and how it was really a change from the usual characters she played.

“My producing partner had read it. She said, ‘There’s a really interesting role in it for you. It’s about strippers from New York,’ and I go, ‘Okay….,'” the “Maid In Manhattan” star shared.

“We set up a meeting [with director and screenwriter Lorene Scafaria], and we had similar ideas to what the movie could be, what it was saying about gender roles, friendship, and inequality,” she added. “We had similar ideas of what these underground, dangerous, sexy worlds should be, and it was obvious that she was going to make the movie that I saw in my head.”

Lopez continued, “It was the first time I got to play a character who was unapologetically out for herself and kind of bad, actually taken over by greed…. She was so many different things. The best mom to this little girl, a best friend, and then a total savage. That was really new for me.”