Joy Behar Begs Bernie Bros To Fall In Line, Don’t ‘Be Self-Destructive’ If He Loses

“The View” host Joy Behar issued a preemptive plea Tuesday to the Bernie Bros, asking them to set their personal feelings aside if their candidate didn’t win.

After the 2016 Democratic primary, which many believed was unfairly rigged against independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a number of his supporters struggled with the idea of supporting Clinton. Behar argued that beating President Donald Trump should be the primary goal in 2020 and asked Sanders’ most ardent supporters to consider the country when they decide whether or not to support someone else in the event that he loses again.

WATCH:

“I just hope that when the candidate emerges whoever it is, maybe Biden, maybe Klobuchar. I don’t know who it will be yet, but I hope all the Bernie people get behind that candidate,” Behar began.

Meghan McCain shook her head. “They won’t. They won’t,” she said. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Has To Ask Warren Three Times To Admit Soleimani Was A Terrorist)

“I hope they are not as self-destructive as a lot of Trump voters who vote against their own interests,” Behar added.

“For whatever it’s worth, I had a conversation with a politician last night, and we were talking about the likelihood of there being a fractured convention,” McCain continued, saying that was pretty much a foregone conclusion at this point. “I don’t think Bernie and his supporters are going to let this go much like they did last time,” she added.

Behar argued that Trump made everything different, suggesting that they would all unite to get rid of him.

Sunny Hostin pointed out the fact that Sanders himself had eventually called on his own supporters at the Democratic National Convention to rally behind Clinton — although McCain noted that he “looked like he was sucking on a lemon.” (RELATED: Hillary In New Book: Bernie’s Campaign ‘Caused Lasting Damage,’ ‘Paved The Way’ For Trump)

“Bernie Bros if you are out there, you know, keep your emails because you know I don’t care, but this is really about the country,” Whoopi Goldberg added. “This is not — this is not about being a bro or a girlfriend. It’s not about any of that. If he’s not the candidate, get your behinds in gear. Get your behinds in gear.”

“Either we’re going to try to make this change together whoever the person is or we’re not and it would be nice to do it with you, but we can do it without you. We don’t want to, but you can’t — you can’t do what you did four years ago. It’s just not right,” Goldberg concluded.