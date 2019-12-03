‘It’s Your Funeral’: Meghan McCain Predicts A ‘Bloodbath’ If Democrats Pick Sanders Or Warren

Meghan McCain predicted that the 2020 presidential election would be a “bloodbath” if Democrats went all in on Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

McCain made the comments Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” during a conversation about former Vice President Joe Biden’s ability to reach younger voters.

WATCH:

McCain, who has often defended Biden, began by saying, “I think it’s important to note that he’s doing the highest with African-American voters still. After all this, he’s sleepy uncle Joe, I showed the graph yesterday and he’s teflon Joe right now. Teflon Joe against Donald Trump is something the voters are going to see.”

Sunny Hostin offered one caveat, noting that Biden’s support was weighted heavily with older voters. “When you look behind the vote, the black vote for him is predominantly the older vote,” Hostin cautioned. “In fact, it’s split along generational lines. Older voters support Biden, younger voters support Sanders or Warren.”

“If you want to get in with Sanders and Warren, I believe it’s going to be a bloodbath,” McCain shot back. “It’s your funeral that I will not be a part of.” (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Talk Crap About Him’: Meghan McCain Refuses To Bash Lindsey Graham)

Guest host Ronan Farrow cut in then, arguing that Biden’s shortcomings among younger voters had less to do with out-of-date terminology than with out-of-date policies.

“If they want to get the young vote they have to start talking about climate change,” Joy Behar interjected. “Donald Trump does nothing for climate change. In fact, he’s retrograde, whatever the word is, regressive on the subject. They need to talk to young people because it’s your future out there. It’s your future. We’ll be dead. I will be. And she’s not coming to my funeral, she just said.”

McCain laughed, adding, “I’m not coming to that funeral because you won’t give me any lasagna unless I give you my guns. No funerals for you.”