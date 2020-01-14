Tom Steyer Flips On USMCA After Calling It ‘A Win’

Philanthropist Tom Steyer flipped his views on the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) Tuesday during the Democratic debate after originally calling it “a win” in December.

Steyer was the first Democratic candidate to support the deal, Politico previously reported. He called it “a win for our great partners in labor and the American workers who fuel our economy.”

On the debate stage Tuesday, Steyer appeared to change his view and that he could never vote for USMCA because it doesn’t address climate change. (RELATED: Media Outlets Reported That Tom Steyer’s Campaign Trolled Trump’s Campaign – But They Buried A Major Detail)

“So let me say this. I’m the only person on this stage who says climate is my number one priority,” Steyer said Tuesday. “I would not sign this deal, because if climate is your number one priority, you can’t sign a deal – even if it’s marginally better for working people – until climate is also taken into consideration.”

WATCH:

Moderators did not push back on his flip or note that he previously called the deal “a win.”

“I cannot allow this country to go down the path of climate destruction. Everybody in their generation knows it,” Steyer continued.