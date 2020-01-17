‘The State Is Too Crowded. Will You Concede That?’ Tucker And Liberal Radio Host Spar Over Unlimited Immigration

Fox News host Tucker Carlson crossed swords with liberal radio host Ethan Bearman on the topic of whether or not California is too crowded.

The Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” debate began with Bearman insisting that the “core issue” is a “housing problem” with responsibility shared by both Republican and Democratic leaders, despite the fact that Democrats have supermajorities in both state houses.

“Can I ask you a question that I have been wondering about all week?” asked Carlson. “Why is no one pointing to the cause of the overcrowding, which is immigration? The state is too crowded. You can’t get anywhere. The infrastructure is clogged. It’s choked. And that’s because there are too many people. So, the very people who are saying we are going to fix the housing problem are saying we are going to invite in millions of new people and give them free healthcare. Has logic been suspended or am I missing something?”

When Bearman took issue with the notion of Democrats “inviting people to come,” Tucker compared the current California welfare state and immigration-friendly policies with a restaurant that gives away free pizza.

“Will you concede if you have a lot more people in a confined area it’s more crowded?” asked the Fox News host after a back and forth debate. “There is more traffic and housing is more expensive … It’s about numbers. The state is too crowded. Will you concede that, or no?” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

Refusing to concede the point, Bearman again pointed to the need for more housing.

“We could make it Hong Kong, or Singapore,” Tucker joked.

“Why not?” Bearman asked. “Why not have more people? As long as people have kids and our entire economy is based on growth, which in the United States it is otherwise our system starts collapsing, if we are not growing – Look at what happened with Japan – then we need to build housing.”

“That’s not actually working,” Carlson insisted. “One of those theories at the Chicago school they tell us is true but it turns out it isn’t.”