Tucker: EPA Has Stopped Monitoring This Dangerous Pesticide To ‘Protect Big Agriculture,’ And Your Kids Could Be At Risk

Fox News host Tucker Carlson devoted the last segment of Friday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to blast the Environmental Protection Agency for protecting “Big Agriculture” by ceasing to monitor a dangerous pesticide.

“Despite its name, the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t just exist to protect the environment,” said Carlson. “It also exists to protect you, by policing against the many pollutants that are generated by modern life. But soon, the EPA will be doing a little bit less to protect you, and a little bit more to protect Big Agriculture.”

“Atrazine is a pesticide,” the Fox News host explained. “It’s the second most-common one in the U.S. Half of America’s corn crop is treated with it.”

Carlson said that the chemical is banned in the EU because it chemically castrates frogs and even causes “some to change their sex entirely” and is an “endocrine disrupter” in humans that changes “our natural hormonal balance.”

“For newborn boys, atrazine exposure in utero is correlated with lower birth weight, undescended testicles, and deformities to sex organs,” he said.

“Now it may be that atrazine’s risk is low enough, and its value is high enough, that we don’t need to ban it,” said the Fox News host, contending that the agency “isn’t just keeping the pesticide legal” but has “decided to stop closely monitoring its use.” (RELATED: ‘Safer Than Your Typical American’: Tucker Carlson Exposes The Transgender Murder ‘Epidemic’)

“Buried within a recent 60-page regulatory document, the EPA has announced it will soon end its Atrazine monitoring program, which tests drinking water to make sure that atrazine levels are safe,” said Carlson.

The EPA is now allowing “fifty percent” more of the pesticide to “enter America’s waterways” despite the fact that “30 million Americans had measurable amounts” of it in their tap water.

“For the EPA, that’s not a concern,” the Fox News host concluded. “Their concern, is corn.”