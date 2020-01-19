‘But You Got A Cool Pen’: Liz Cheney Mocks Impeachment Manager Jason Crow After CNN Appearance

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney mocked newly-appointed impeachment manager and Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow over a Sunday morning appearance on CNN.

Crow told “State of the Union” guest host Brianna Keilar that President Donald Trump did “attempt to bribe and coerce a foreign government official.”

Impeachment manager Rep. Jason Crow says that President Trump did “attempt to bribe and coerce a foreign government official,” despite bribery not being an official article of impeachment. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/M7mNfrQvsH — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 19, 2020

Cheney was quick to fire back, saying, “You impeached the president with no direct evidence in a totally partisan process where Dems set all the rules, picked all the witnesses, and denied due process. And you still failed to prove your case. But you got a cool pen.” (RELATED: CBS Host Repeatedly Interrupts Liz Cheney. The Interview With Adam Schiff Was Completely Different)

Saying it doesn’t make it so, @RepJasonCrow. You impeached the President with no direct evidence in a totally partisan process where Dems set all the rules, picked all the witnesses, and denied due process. And you still failed to prove your case. But you got a cool pen. https://t.co/PvpIsxoJcz — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 19, 2020

Cheney was not the only one to take aim at House Democrats over the ceremonial souvenir impeachment pens House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made to commemorate the occasion. A CNN panel late last week referred to the move as “unusual” and “jarring.”