‘We Just Saw The Pictures’: Chris Wallace Challenges Hakeem Jeffries’ Claim That Souvenir Pen Ceremony Was ‘Solemn’

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace challenged New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries directly over the souvenir impeachment pens handed out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jeffries, who was named one of Pelosi’s impeachment managers late last week, spoke with Wallace on Sunday morning and claimed that House Democrats took “no joy” in that ceremony despite the fact that they were all seen smiling and posing for photos. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Unloads On Pelosi: She ‘May Pray Privately, But She’s Orchestrated The Trial Of Holy Hell’)

WATCH:

Wallace began by showing several photos of the signing ceremony, for which Speaker Pelosi had ordered special pens inscribed with her signature. Following the official signing of the articles of impeachment, Pelosi handed them out to her impeachment managers — a move that was criticized by a CNN panel as “unusual” and “jarring.” (RELATED: Patriots Impeachment Weekly Wrap-Up: Solemnity — But With Souvenirs)

“All the participants look pretty happy,” Wallace remarked. “Doesn’t that blow a hole in your narrative that the Democrats aren’t enjoying the impeachment and the efforts to remove this president?”

Jeffries protested immediately, saying, “I was at that ceremony and there was no joy.”

“We just saw the pictures, Congressman,” Wallace shot back.

“There was no joy in that ceremony,” Jeffries insisted, adding, “Speaker Pelosi has been clear we are going to proceed in a very serious and solemn and sober fashion.”

“We don’t dislike this president,” Jeffries continued, listing several bipartisan pieces of legislation — namely the First Step Act and the USMCA — on which Democrats had worked with President Donald Trump.

“You’ve also been talking about impeachment, a lot of your members, since he took the oath of office,” Wallace pointed out.

“We don’t dislike Donald Trump,” Jeffries sad again, adding, “But we do love America. We do love Democracy, we do love the Constitution. And in America, no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States.”