Trump’s Newest Russia Adviser Escorted From White House Ahead Of Planned Trip To Davos

President Donald Trump’s newest Russia adviser was reportedly escorted from the White House grounds Friday after being placed on administrative leave.

Andrew Peek has been serving on the National Security Council (NSC) as the head of European and Russian Affairs — the same post previously occupied by impeachment witnesses Fiona Hill and Tim Morrison — for the last three months. (RELATED: Fiona Hill Says Longtime Clinton Crony Showed Her Steele Dossier Before It Was Published)

NEW: The top Russia expert on Trump’s National Security Council, Andrew Peek, has left his post, just a couple months in, sources tell me, @nwadhams and @justinsink.

That’s the Fiona Hill, Tim Morrison, Russia/Ukraine job.

Peek was escorted from WH on Friday. Story out soon.

