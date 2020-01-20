‘I’m Governor Ralph Northam, And I Am In Blackface Today’: African American Pro-Gun Protester Mocks Virginia Governor

An African American man waving a Trump 2020 flag at Monday’s pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia was filmed trolling Virginia Governor Ralph Northam by jokingly proclaiming, “I’m Governor Ralph Northam and I am in blackface today.”
The moment was captured on video by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas:
An African-American man waving a Trump flag jokingly tells the crowd: I am Gov. Ralph Northam and I am in blackface today.#VirginaRally pic.twitter.com/z32mnR5Tzp
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020
“Make a hole,” he said as he walked through the crowd. “I’m spending my white privilege today. I’m Governor Ralph Northam and I am in blackface today.”
The rallygoers could be heard on the video laughing.
The massive troll job comes less than a year after an embattled Northam seriously considered resigning from his post after denying appearing in a racist photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook. He later admitted that he had “darkened his face” to portray Michael Jackson in costume. (RELATED: ‘We Were Wrong’: The Washington Post Editorial Board Shifts Gears After Once Calling For Ralph Northam’s Resignation)
Thousands of pro-gun protestors descended on Virginia’s Capitol in response to several gun control measures proposed by Democratic lawmakers, who gained control of both state houses last year. The rally was organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), which holds the event every year as a pro-gun “Lobby Day.”