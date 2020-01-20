Joy Behar Blames Trump For Racial Division, Cites Two Fake Stories To Prove Her Point

Joy Behar turned the observation of MLK Day into an attack on President Donald Trump during Monday’s opening segment of ABC’s “The View.”

Whoopi Goldberg opened the show with a question about how far America had come with regard to racial division, and Behar trotted out two fake news stories in order to pin the blame on Trump.

“We began with Dr. King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech but a lot of people are wondering if we’re close to realizing that dream since last week’s Democratic debate didn’t have a single person of color on the stage,” Goldberg began. “Does this concern you?”

Behar immediately turned on Trump, first falsely claiming that he had “created” the birther rumors about former President Barack Obama and then adding in the debunked claim that he had been referring to the white supremacists in Charlottesville when he said there were “good people on both sides.” (RELATED: Former DC Bureau Chief: Clinton Surrogate Pitched Me ‘Birther’ Story In 2008)

“What concerns me is that we have a president who demonizes and created this lie that President Obama was not born in this country and he talks about the marchers and the Klan and the rest of them in Charlottesville as good people on both sides,” Behar said. “That rhetoric bothers me more than anything.”

The question regarding Obama’s birthplace was actually raised by Clinton surrogate Sidney Blumenthal in 2008, and the president clarified his own Charlottesville comments to note that he was referring to those protesting the removal of a statue for historical reasons — he had condemned white supremacy and white nationalism from the start.