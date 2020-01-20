Massachusetts Named Most Educated State In America, Mississippi Named The Least Educated

Massachusetts is apparently the most educated state in America.

According to a study from WalletHub, Massachusetts led the way as the most educated state in America. It was followed by Maryland, Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

As for the least educated states, Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama led the way.

One native Mississippian replied to the rankings as, “It’s not new.” A depressing admission of defeat to say the least.

I honestly feel bad for the good people of Mississippi in these rankings. I know several people from the state. They’re good people, they’re hard working, they love their beer, they love their families and they love football.

If all of that makes you uneducated, then I’m more than okay with not having a Harvard degree. After all, Mississippi is now the home of Mike Leach!

Explain to me how any state with Leach is the least educated! That man is a genius.

As for Wisconsin, coming in at 21 isn’t exactly ideal. We’re talking about the Badger State! We have some of the smartest people I’ve ever met.

I couldn’t disagree more!

Let us know in the comments with your thoughts on the rankings!