McConnell Introduces Resolution With Timeline For Senate Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a resolution Monday that would put a start to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate with specific timeline.

The resolution, which will be voted on Tuesday, would give both sides 24 hours to argue their case over two trial days. Senators would then be given 16 hours for questioning. The schedule would mean 12-hour days of argument in the Senate, according to Business Insider. The impeachment trial could be over before Trump’s scheduled State of the Union address, on Feb. 4.

Here’s the @senatemajldr resolution outlining how the impeachment trial will proceed: pic.twitter.com/apEkwk2D81 — Ben Siegel (@benyc) January 21, 2020



The House of Representatives officially voted Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate and approved the House’s impeachment managers.

The vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate and approve the impeachment managers was 228-193. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson was the only Democrat to vote nay, breaking with the rest of his party. House Republicans all voted together.

Pelosi announced Wednesday the seven lawmakers who will serve as the House managers in the Senate impeachment trial against the president. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is set to be the lead manager. The other managers include House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings, Democratic Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia, and Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren.

The seven impeachment managers’ roles are very much like the roles of prosecutors, as the members are responsible for presenting the impeachment inquiries to the Senate and making the case as to why Trump should be impeached with the evidence they have gathered. (RELATED: Sen. McConnell Says Pelosi’s Impeachment Strategy Achieved ‘Absolutely Nothing’)