Rob Lowe Blows Up On Twitter After Wearing NFL Logo Hat To 49ers/Packers Game

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Rob Lowe stole the show late Sunday when the 49ers beat the Packers to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Lowe, who has had an incredibly successful acting career, attended the NFC Championship wearing an NFL logo hat. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

That’s correct. He wasn’t cheering for either team. He was just wearing an NFL hat! Check out some of the best reactions below.

I absolutely love this move from Lowe. It’s such a power move that you can’t hate it. Imagine showing up to a college football game just wearing an NCAA hat.

It’s so absurd that you have to just laugh at it. I would love to know the thought process that went into just wearing an NFL logo hat.

He doesn’t care about the teams involved. Lowe cares about the success of the NFL as a brand! That’s what a true fan is all about.

Why cheer for the Packers or 49ers when you can just cheer for the entire league? He’s so committed to the shield that he’s cheering for everybody.

You’re just kidding yourself if you don’t think this is funny. It’s not just funny. It’s one of the boldest outfit choices I’ve seen in a long time.

This dude went from being a star on “Parks and Rec” to stealing the show during the NFC Championship. I don’t hate the vibe at all.