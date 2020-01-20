The Liberal Purity Police Strike Again

On today’s podcast we get into how the left demands conformity and purity of thought on all things. Also, Second Amendment protests in Virginia are being framed as “white nationalist,” and revisit our interview with James Golden, aka “Bo Snerdley” from the Rush Limbaugh Show.

The moment Alan Dershowitz came out in opposition to impeachment on Constitutional grounds he put a bullseye on his back. Now that he’s involved in President Trump’s defense, they’re gunning for him. The political left demands absolute conformity, and if one of their own, as Dershowitz is, strays from what the mob deems acceptable thought they will be destroyed. We have the story.

Today there will be big pro-Second Amendment protests in Virginia. Without much of a case for their side, Democrats have taken to calling protesters “white nationalists” in an attempt to discredit them. Naturally, the media has picked up on this talking point and are running with it. We get into it.

Then we revisit our interview with James Golden, “Bo Snerdley” from the Rush Limbaugh Show, to discuss how Republicans can reach black voters.

