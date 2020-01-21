Bernie To Charter A Private Jet To Campaign In Iowa During Impeachment Trial

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders plans on using a private jet to make trips between Iowa and Washington, D.C., as he campaigns for president during the Senate’s impeachment trial, the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

Sanders is chartering a private jet for the duration of the trial as he tries to avoid the scheduling conflicts associated with commercial flight. His campaign has acknowledged the complications of impeaching and potentially ousting President Donald Trump as the 2020 election heats up.

“They’re not going to be meeting at night [for the trial], so we can obviously fly from D.C. to states and hold events in the evening and fly back, you know, so he can be back in the morning to do his work in the Senate,” Sanders campaign adviser Jeff Weaver told NBC News on Jan. 7.

Sanders, a prominent environmentalist and supporter of the so-called Green New Deal (GND), confirmed his decision to use a private jet during a Jan. 10 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The GND called for shifting the U.S. away from fossil fuels and toward green energy fuel sources.

“Word is … that in order to sit for the Senate trial and campaign in Iowa, you’re going to be using private jets at night,” comedian Stephen Colbert told Sanders, who replied: “Well, probably one jet.”(RELATED: Biden’s Campaign Spent Nearly $1 Million On Private Jet Travel)

Sanders’s reelection campaign spent under $300,000 on private jet use in October in 2018 Federal Election Commission (FEC) records from that year show. His campaign paid Apollo Jets $297,685.50 on Oct. 10, FEC records reveal. The payment was marked for “transportation.”

The Sanders campaign has not yet responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

