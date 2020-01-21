Exclusive: Joe diGenova Reacts To First Day Of Trump Impeachment Trial  

Joe diGenova, former U.S. district attorney for D.C., discusses what stood out to him on the first day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“They’re making the argument that they need all this information that they didn’t get when they conducted their own impeachment inquiry and returned it prematurely,” said diGenova. “They’re essentially conceding that their impeachment investigation was incomplete.” (RELATED:White House Responds To Democrats Targeting Trump Lawyer Cipollone In Impeachment Trial.)

He went on to explain why Republicans should ask for Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to testify to learn more about his controversial business dealings in the Ukraine.

WATCH:

