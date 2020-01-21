Tim Tebow And Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Share Jaw-Dropping Shots From Wedding

Tim Tebow and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel Peters have shared a handful of jaw-dropping pictures from their wedding ceremony in South Africa.

The former NFL star quarterback posted one of the pictures Tuesday on Instagram from their special day that took place in Cape Town. To say the couple looked stunning would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

He captioned his sweet post, “Forever. @demileighnp #tyingthetebow @zavionkotzeeventscompany [photog]@hanrihuman.”

Miss Universe 2017 also shared another beautiful snap from the wedding celebration that took place at La Paris Estate. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

She captioned her post, “Forever and Always @timtebow [photog] @hanrihumanweddings.”

The couple made headlines on Monday after People magazine confirmed that the two had indeed tied the knot with vows that they wrote themselves for each other.

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters shared before the special day. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

“I was all over Pinterest,” she added about looking at close to 50 dresses before deciding on the right one. “I wanted to find something sleek and elegant and timeless.”

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow also shared before the ceremony. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with,” he added. “I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

As previously reported, Tebow got down on one knee and popped the question to the beauty pageant winner one year ago.