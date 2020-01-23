CNN Dumps Democratic Town Halls Because Of Impeachment Trial

CNN announced Thursday that the network would be canceling all town halls related to the Democratic presidential primary.

According to a tweet shared by “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, any town hall that was canceled would be rescheduled after the Senate concluded the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (RELATED: CNN Demands McSally Apologize For ‘Liberal Hack’ Comment — Instead She Fundraises Off Of It)

“‘CNN has canceled the Democratic presidential town halls scheduled to take place next week ahead of the Iowa caucuses because of the ongoing impeachment trial,’ a CNN spokesperson said Thursday. ‘The network is working on rescheduling the town halls…'” Stelter tweeted.

Two CNN town halls were scheduled to be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 28 and 29.

Seven candidates were set to appear, beginning with independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 8 pm ET on Tuesday. He was to be followed by Indiana’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 pm, businessman Andrew Yang at 10 pm and billionaire Tom Steyer at 11 pm. Wednesday’s lineup included former Vice President Joe Biden at 8 pm, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9 pm and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 10 pm.