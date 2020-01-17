Politics

Sen. McSally Fundraises Off Of T-Shirts Just Minutes After Calling CNN Reporter Manu Raju A ‘Liberal Hack’

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally appears with Laura Ingraham. Screen Shot/Fox News

Screenshot/Fox News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally called CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack” and when the network demanded an apology, she decided to fundraise off of the insult instead.

Within one hour of the confrontation between media and politician, McSally reportedly bought the domain name “liberalhack.com,” which automatically redirected to her campaign website. (RELATED: Republican Sen. Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter Manu Raju ‘A Liberal Hack’)

In addition, posted for sale on McSally’s campaign website, just hours after the exchange, was a new t-shirt that read, “you’re a liberal hack, buddy.” The t-shirt was available for a minimum donation of $35.

The spat began when McSally, approached by Raju at the Capitol, refused to answer questions and told him that he was “a liberal hack.”


McSally responded to Raju’s tweet with video of the exchange.

Raju’s CNN colleague Anderson Cooper lashed out at McSally on his own broadcast, adding her to the “ridicu-list.”

McSally responded to criticism during a Thursday evening appearance with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, accusing CNN reporters across the board of being biased.

“I’m a fighter pilot, I called it like it is,” she laughed.

McSally also responded to Wolf Blitzer’s call for an apology, saying, “CNN should probably file FEC reports for their DNC contributions.”