Liberal Media Fawns Over The Senate Schiff Show

On today’s podcast we cover the first day of the opening statement from Democrats in the Senate impeachment trial. If it seems like it will never end, that’s only because it might not. Adam Schiff lied and the media swooned. If they have such a strong case, why do they have to lie about it? The American people aren’t watching either way, plus Trump moves to curb birth tourism.

Listen to the show:

Democrats spoke all day, repeating themselves constantly, as they started their opening argument in the Senate impeachment trial. Adam Schiff continually took statements out of context, lying to the Senate. Makes you wonder why he has to lie if the case is so strong? The media, naturally, slurped it up and loved every minute of it. The ratings, on the other hand, suggest the public isn’t watching. We get into it.

President Trump is set to issue an executive order to curb “birth tourism,” when pregnant women come to the United States to give birth and get their kids American citizenship. As you’d expect, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is outraged. We have the story.

