The Coronavirus: Dr. Nesheiwat Talks Protection, Prevention, and Government Intervention

Daily Caller Video Columnist Maranda Finney interviews Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a family medicine doctor, on the coronavirus. Dr. Nesheiwat discussed the necessary precautions one must take to insure a healthy immune system to best prevent yourself from getting the potentially deadly coronavirus. She also said where the disease may have originally come from and the efficacy of the Chinese government’s actions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus is a deadly virus that experts believe to have originated in Wuhan, China. Many have speculated that this virus originated from a soup allegedly sold in a market in Wuhan. Furthermore, two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States within the last week: one in Washington state and the other in the city of Chicago. There have been several hundred confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe, with the overwhelming majority of the victims located in China. (RELATED: ‘Worse And Worse’: China Quarantines 11 Million People In Wuhan To Try To Halt Coronavirus Outbreak)

