Bus Carrying Covington Catholic Students Involved In Deadly Crash

A bus carrying Covington Catholic students and chaperones home from the March for Life was involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened in Campbell County, Kentucky, around 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a witness, the charter bus carrying Covington Catholic students was hit by a car traveling southbound that somehow veered into the northbound lane. Several passengers on the bus were injured and two were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the car was immediately killed.

“This morning, a bus carrying students and chaperones home from the March for Life in Washington, DC was involved in an accident,” a statement from the Diocese of Covington read. “EMT personnel and the Campbell County police have been at the scene and are handling the matter. Please join us in praying for everyone involved in this accident.”

“I saw a car come across the median and head toward me,” Ricky Lynn, a witness, told WLWT news. “I was able to get out of the way.”

Last year at the March for Life, controversy erupted when Covington Catholic students were accused of harassing Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips while waiting for their bus home to Kentucky. (RELATED: Investigation Found No Proof That Covington Catholic Boys Said ‘Offensive or Racist Statements’ To Nathan Phillips)

NEW: March for Life Statement on #CovingtonCatholic Controversyhttps://t.co/AGtwEZzg8n — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 28, 2019

The March for Life and Bishop Robert Foys of Covington Diocese initially released statements condemning the actions of the students, both of which were later retracted after reports revealed the students were falsely accused of wrongdoing.