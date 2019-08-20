13 Dead, 31 Injured After Bus Speeds Off Mountain Road

A tour bus transporting 44 Chinese tourists crashed in Laos Monday, reportedly killing at least 13 passengers.

The bus drove off the road between the capital city of Vientiane and the town of Luang Prabang, according to the Chinese embassy in Vientiane, the Associated Press reports.

Of the 44 passengers, 31 were reportedly injured by the accident, according to the Chinese embassy. The bus driver and a tour guide both reportedly suffered only minor injuries in the crash. (RELATED: Biden Attempts To Walk Back China’s ‘Not Competition’ Remarks)

Members of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army medical team, who were in Laos on a joint humanitarian exercise, reportedly flew to Luang Prabang to help treat the injured, according to the Chinese embassy. The embassy staff, as well as workers from Chinese businesses from around the country, also came to assist the injured, according to the South China Morning Post.

The tourists were from the Chinese province of Jiangsu, and were taking a bus tour organized by the Nanjing Jinling Business International Travel Service, the South China Morning Post reports. Most of the tourists on the bus were over 50 years old.

