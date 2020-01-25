‘Blood Drained From Adam Schiff’s Face’: John Barrasso Says Schiff’s ‘Parody’ Backfired

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said Saturday that House impeachment manager Adam Schiff turned pale when President Donald Trump’s defense team played video of his Ukraine call “parody.”

Barrasso joined several of his Senate colleagues in speaking to reporters after Trump’s defense team wrapped up their opening arguments — which included a video of Schiff, in a House Intelligence Committee hearing, fabricating his own version of the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Schiff had later dismissed the fabrication as “a parody.”

WATCH:

“Today the presentation was strong and that was clear,” Barrasso began. “And completely undermined the case of the Democrats and truly undermined the credibility of Adam Schiff. The most effective thing that happened was when they first read — the president’s counsel first read the transcript of the phone call with the president of the United States and the president of Ukraine and then played the video of Adam Schiff with his fictionalized made-up script.”

Barrasso went on to explain that he had watched Schiff’s reaction — which was not visible to the press — when that video was introduced. “From where I was sitting, I know the press couldn’t see his face, but the blood drained from Adam Schiff’s face as they played that video and his made up words.” (RELATED: CNN Panel Agrees: Trump Defense Team Was Right To Keep It Short)

Barrasso concluded by applying Schiff’s use of parody and mischaracterization to the entirety of the case presented by the House’s impeachment managers. “The House case has been one that’s been selective use of information, misuse of information, and what we saw today in just two short hours is what the House left out in 21 hours — all in the effort to undermine and impeach and remove this president and undermine the election in 2020,” he said.