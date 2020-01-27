It Took This CNN Panel Just 80 Seconds To Show What They Really Think Of Trump Voters

Eighty seconds. That’s how long it took for a CNN panel to show just what they think of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

CNN anchor Don Lemon, frequent CNN guest Rick Wilson and New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali (who is also a CNN contributor) rolled out nearly every possible stereotype about Republican voters in a segment that aired Saturday night but didn’t really catch the public’s attention until Monday.

Wilson got the party rolling by saying that “Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” which sent Lemon into a hysterical fit of laughter. They were just getting started.

Wilson went on to sneer at “the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump, the ones that think that” — and here he broke out into a Southern accent — “Donald Trump’s the smart one, and there all y’all, y’all elitists are duuuumb.” Lemon laughed even harder.

Ali chimed in: “You elitists, with your geography and your maps and your spelling.” At this point, Lemon was laughing so hard that he pulled out a handkerchief to wipe his tear-filled eyes.

Wilson, still in a faux Southern accent, added: “Your math and your readin!'”

“Yeah, your readin’, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte,” said Ali.

“All those liiines on the map,” said Wilson, continuing to use the fake accent.

“Only them elitists know where Ukraine is,” Ali shot back, before seeming to half-realize that the panel had gone too far. “Sorry, I apologize,” he said with a smile. (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cillizza Perfectly Demonstrates Why Trust In Media Is So Low)

Lemon, meanwhile, was still laughing hysterically, only managing to say: “Oh my gosh!” in between cackles.

The anchor finally, slowly, regained his composure, but not before extending his gratitude for the sneers: “Rick, that was a good one, I needed that.”

WATCH:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I'll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened.

