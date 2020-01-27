Exclusive: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy On Impeachment Trial Witnesses, Bolton Leak And More 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the ongoing impeachment trial, its impact on the upcoming 2020 election, former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book leak and more.

When asked about the Bolton book leak, McCarthy said he didn’t “begrudge” someone for trying to sell a book, but he also went on to say that he believes it will have little impact on the Senate trial of President Donald Trump. (RELATED: 2 GOP Senators Say John Bolton Revelations Strengthen Case For Impeachment Witnesses.)

“It doesn’t make a difference to impeachment because you have the transcript.You have the president of Ukraine who says, no, there was no quid pro quo, they didn’t even know about if money was being withheld. We know about Ukraine corruption and a new government, we know they got the money. We also know the president gave them javelins, which Obama did not,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy also offered up some advice to Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who is now in favor of hearing from more witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

