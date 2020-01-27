Huckabee: NYT ‘Should Open Plumbing Business’ Because They Love Leaks

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee came out swinging Monday morning against a report that former National Security Advisor John Bolton is confirming a link between aid to Ukraine and investigating the Bidens.

Huckabee was on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” to comment on a report from The New York Times Sunday that Bolton’s upcoming book confirms the claim made by House Democrats that President Donald Trump leveraged military aid to Ukraine on the east European country conducting an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The Times claims the assertion is contained in a draft of Bolton’s book that was leaked to the newspaper.(RELATED: White House Lawyer: Schiff ‘Untruthful On Whistleblower And Russian Collusion)

Huckabee told Fox, that The Times “can’t find real news, if they tried, they always seem to find these leaks, they ought to open a plumbing business because nobody is better at leaks than the New York ‘Slimes’ as I like to call them.”

Huckabee didn’t think the report would greatly affect the impeachment trial. “I don’t think there’re any big revelations coming out and the fact is the Ukrainians got the money they wanted they got a heck of a lot more than they gmot from the previous administration who gave them blankets and MRE’s [Meals Ready to Eat] — that was all they ever got. I’m not sure what the fuss is about.” he said.(RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Aghast That Trump’s Legal Team ‘All White Men’)

The former governor and Republican presidential candidate said it would be highly problematic to bring Bolton to the Senate as a witness.

“The problem with hearing from Bolton is not so much about what he says but its the fact he was a confidant at the highest level of national security. People need to remember that the issue of having whether it’s John Bolton or [acting Chief of Staff] Mick Mulvaney, the president has a right to have the inner circle of his brain trust around him without the fear that the other branch of government is going to come in and pry information out of him … I know that offends some people when they say executive privilege. ‘Well thats a cover-up.’ No. It’s not protecting President Trump but it’s protecting the institution of the presidency,” said Huckabee.