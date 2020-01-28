15 NFL Teams Have Their Twitter Accounts Hacked

Nearly half the NFL had their Twitter accounts hacked Monday.

According to NFL Update, 15 teams around the league had their accounts hacked, photos and names removed. Some of the accounts hit were the Colts, Cowboys and Texans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The accounts are now back to working normally.

I’m not a security expert at all when it comes to this kind of stuff. It’s not my sphere of influence. Not even a little bit.

Having said that, how does this happen to 15 teams? Shouldn’t the NFL have some pretty good security on their social media accounts?

Given how much money is at stake with the league, you’d think they’d be prepared for something like this. It seems like a bit of an oversight on their part to not be ready.

At the same time, what is the purpose of hacking half the NFL? I don’t know much about hacking. Do you ask for money? Do you demand other stuff?

Do you just do it for the hell of it?

Hopefully, the league is more prepared next time around. This happening once is embarrassing. It happening again is simply unacceptable.