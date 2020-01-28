John Bolton’s Revenge: Trump Might Regret Hiring Him, But His Book Revelations Probably Won’t Pan Out How Dems Hope

John Bolton has gone from a darling of Republican hawks to a hero of the resistance in a few short weeks, and in recent days leaks have come out that purport to show damning information from his forthcoming book. Now senators want to have a look at the draft.

But will the draft really show what Democratic senators think it will? The Daily Caller’s Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc walk through the possibilities.

