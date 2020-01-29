Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Blue Coat And Pants Combo During Surprise Visit To Preschool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery &amp; Pre-school in London, Britain January 29, 2020. Phil Harris/Pool via REUTERS

Phil Harris/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton truly wowed when she she showed up in a gorgeous blue coat and pants combo Wednesday during a surprise visit to a nursery and preschool in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve peacoat and black jeans number during her visit to the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in Britain. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a cream colored top and black half boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Judging by pictures from the event, a good time was had by all who attended.

In a few of the shots, we see the duchess serving breakfast to the kids who definitely seemed thrilled she was there.

“Time for breakfast! The Duchess and @MrsGiFletcher served breakfast to the children at the Stockwell Gardens Nursery, and spoke to teachers and parents about her #5BigQuestions on the under 5’s,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a few pictures from the day.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful black and white skirt suit during a trip to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.