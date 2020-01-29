Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Blue Coat And Pants Combo During Surprise Visit To Preschool

Kate Middleton truly wowed when she she showed up in a gorgeous blue coat and pants combo Wednesday during a surprise visit to a nursery and preschool in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve peacoat and black jeans number during her visit to the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in Britain. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a cream colored top and black half boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Judging by pictures from the event, a good time was had by all who attended.

In a few of the shots, we see the duchess serving breakfast to the kids who definitely seemed thrilled she was there.

“Time for breakfast! The Duchess and @MrsGiFletcher served breakfast to the children at the Stockwell Gardens Nursery, and spoke to teachers and parents about her #5BigQuestions on the under 5’s,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a few pictures from the day.

Time for breakfast! The Duchess and @MrsGiFletcher served breakfast to the children at the Stockwell Gardens Nursery, and spoke to teachers and parents about her #5BigQuestions on the under 5’s > https://t.co/7zt2GD5F6l pic.twitter.com/G6GZmWCZV8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful black and white skirt suit during a trip to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

