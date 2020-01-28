Editorial

Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black And White Skirt Suit In London

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) is accompanied by National Portrait Gallery Director Nicholas Cullinan (2L) as she leaves after a visit to the Evelina London Childrens Hospital in London on January 28, 2020 to join a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallerys Hospital Programme.(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white skirt suit in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and matching mini-skirt number that hit above her knees during her visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific winter look with her hair partly pulled back, black tights and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The Duchess of Cambridge visited @EvelinaLondon today to learn more about the creative arts workshops that are delivered there by @NPGLondon ’s Hospital Programme,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a great picture from the day. “The Duchess is Patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery.”

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a beautiful animal print skirt and boots combo during an outing in Britain.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.